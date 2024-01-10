IS group kills 14 Syria soldiers

World
AFP, Beirut
Wed Jan 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 11:59 PM

An Islamic State group attack killed at least 14 soldiers aboard a military bus in the Syrian desert yesterday, a war monitor said, in the second such attack this year.

"At least 14 members of the regime forces were killed" and several others wounded "in a bloody IS attack on a military bus," in the desert near the ancient city of Palmyra, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Last week, IS killed nine Syrian government troops and militiamen in an attack on military posts in the eastern desert, according to the British-based monitor.

The jihadist group continues to mount attacks on troops and other government targets from desert hideouts where its fighters regrouped after losing their last piece of territory in Syria in March 2019.

