Grid meeting half of power needs amid conflict: junta

Myanmar is producing about half of the electricity it needs each day, the junta has said, blaming scant rainfall for hydropower, lower natural gas yields and attacks by its opponents on infrastructure. Rolling power cuts have battered an economy already reeling from unrest sparked by the military's 2021 coup, most recently causing misery across the country as it bakes in a heatwave. Myanmar's electricity grid is producing only 2,800 megawatts of the required 5,443 megawatts needed each day, said the junta's information team late Wednesday. Domestic power production from natural gas was about 446 megawatts less than the normal daily capacity, it said.