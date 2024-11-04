Grenade attack wounds 9 in India’s J&K

Indian-run Jammu and Kashmir's chief minister yesterday condemned a "deeply disturbing" grenade attack on a busy market in the main city of Srinagar, which police and media reported left several wounded.

"A grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the 'Sunday market' in Srinagar is deeply disturbing," Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a statement.

"There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians".

Abdullah did not say how many were wounded, but a senior police officer, who was not authorised to speak to journalists, said nine people were wounded, all civilians.