Greenland absorbs more methane than it emits

Greenland absorbs more of the greenhouse gas methane than it emits, according to a new study from the University of Copenhagen released yesterday.

"On average and since 2000, dry landscapes of the ice-free part of Greenland have consumed more than 65,000 tonnes of methane annually from the atmosphere, while 9,000 tonnes of methane have been released annually from its wet areas," the university said in a statement.

The findings, which were published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment, are encouraging because methane, the second-biggest contributor to global warming after CO2, is particularly harmful to the environment.

According to the United Nations, it is responsible for around 30 percent of the rise in average temperatures since the industrial revolution.

The Greenland phenomenon "is partly due to Greenland's widespread dry landscapes, where methane from the atmosphere is consumed into the upper layers of soil," said Bo Elberling, a geologist who led the study.

Elberling said it was also "partly because the ice-free parts of Greenland have only been without ice since the last ice age, meaning that they never stored much carbon, which could lead to large methane emissions, as can be measured elsewhere in the Arctic".

The absorbtion of methane is possible because of a "unique group of microorganisms" that live in the upper layers of arctic soil.