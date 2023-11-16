World
AFP, Geneva
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:22 AM

Most Viewed

World

Greenhouse gases hit record high in 2022: UN

AFP, Geneva
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 01:22 AM

Greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere hit new record highs in 2022, with no end in sight to the rising trend, the United Nations warned yesterday.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization said levels of the three main greenhouse gases -- the climate-warming carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide -- all broke records last year. Such levels of heat-trapping gases will mean further temperature increases, more extreme weather and higher sea levels, the WMO said in its 19th annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Despite decades of warnings from the scientific community, thousands of pages of reports and dozens of climate conferences, we are still heading in the wrong direction," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas. The bulletin comes ahead of the November 30-December 12 COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai.

The 2015 Paris Agreement saw countries agree to cap global warming at "well below" two degrees Celsius above average levels measured between 1850 and 1900 -- and 1.5C if possible.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৭ জেলায় ৩৬ যানবাহনে আগুন, ভাঙচুর

আগামী জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণার পর চাঁদপুর, ঢাকা, বগুড়া, সিলেট, নোয়াখালী, গাজীপুর ও চট্টগ্রামে যানবাহনে ভাঙচুর ও অগ্নিসংযোগ করেছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

টিএসসিতে ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, আটক ৩

২ ঘণ্টা আগে