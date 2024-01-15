Greece rescues over 100 asylum seekers off Crete

The Greek coastguard yesterday said it had rescued 117 asylum-seekers sailing out of Libya, arresting three suspected smugglers.

The coastguard said the 84 men, two women and 31 minors were on board a 10-metre (33-foot) boat moored at a southern Crete bay used by fishermen.

The asylum seekers said they had sailed out of Tobruk, Libya on Thursday, heading for Italy, the authorities said in a statement.

Along with Italy, Greece has been on the frontlines of receiving migrants seeking to enter the European Union by crossing the Mediterranean from Turkey or North Africa.