World
Reuters, Washington
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 08:23 AM

Most Viewed

World

Google has an illegal monopoly on search

US judge finds
Reuters, Washington
Wed Aug 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 08:23 AM
Google signage is seen at Google headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US. REUTERS

A US judge ruled on Monday that Google violated antitrust law, spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly and become the world's default search engine, the first big win for federal authorities taking on Big Tech's market dominance.

The ruling paves the way for a second trial to determine potential fixes, possibly including a breakup of Google parent Alphabet, which would change the landscape of the online advertising world that Google has dominated for years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

It is also a green light to aggressive US antitrust enforcers prosecuting Big Tech, a sector that has been under fire from across the political spectrum.

"The court reaches the following conclusion: Google is a monopolist, and it has acted as one to maintain its monopoly," US District Judge Amit Mehta, Washington, DC, wrote. Google controls about 90 percent of the online search market and 95 percent on smartphones.

The "remedy" phase could be lengthy, followed by potential appeals to the US Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit and the US Supreme Court. The legal wrangling could play out into next year, or even 2026. Shares of Alphabet fell 4.5 percent on Monday amid a broad decline in tech shares as the wider stock market cratered on recession fears. Google advertising was 77 percent of Alphabet's total sales in 2023.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ড. ইউনূস আমাদের সুন্দর একটি গণতান্ত্রিক প্রক্রিয়ায় নিয়ে যাবেন: সেনাপ্রধান

সেনাপ্রধান বলেন, সেনানিবাস নিয়ে অনেক ধরনের গুজব চলছে, জনগণ যেন এসব গুজবে কান না দেয়।

এইমাত্র
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification