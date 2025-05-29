‘Golden Dome’ free for Canada if it joins US: Trump

US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks at the National Memorial Day Observance at the Memorial Amphitheatre in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 26, 2025. Photo: AFP

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Canada could join his proposed "Golden Dome" missile defense system for free -- but only if it becomes part of the United States.

Otherwise it would cost Canada $61 billion to be part of the system, said Trump, who has repeatedly called for the United States' northern neighbor to become the 51st state.

Canada has expressed interest in joining the missile system -- plans for which Trump unveiled last week to defend against a wide array of enemy weapons -- but has firmly rejected any loss of sovereignty.

"I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 Billion Dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, Nation," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "But (it) will cost ZERO DOLLARS if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!"

There was no immediate response from Canada to Trump's claims. Trump announced plans for the "Golden Dome" system a week ago, saying it would eventually cost around $175 billion and would be operational by the end of his term in 2029.