Global ocean summit nets $10bn in pledges

An international summit on saving the oceans netted $10 billion in pledges, the prime minister of host country Greece said yesterday.

The "Our Oceans" summit was launched in 2014 as the first international event of its kind to address all issues related to oceans, with some 122.3 billion euros pledged since then to protect them.

This year's three-day conference began Monday with delegates from around 120 countries.

"We're heartened by the commitments that have been made during this gathering -- over 400 pledges exceeding $10 billion in value," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said yesterday.

"Our ocean is literally sending us distress signals. Of course, long before we understood climate change, the ocean was already under attack from overexploitation and for pollution."

Last year's conference hosted in Panama saw participants pledge $19 billion toward projects addressing sustainable fishing, pollution, maritime security and protected areas. "Concrete initiatives are urgently needed on all major issues such as climate change, marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, sustainable blue economy, maritime safety and marine pollution," said Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis in his speech yesterday.