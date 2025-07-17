Global health aid sinks to 15-yr low in ‘era of austerity’

Sweeping foreign aid cuts led by the United States will cause international health funding to plummet to the lowest level in 15 years, a study said yesterday, warning the world has entered a new "era of global health austerity."

Money that provides healthcare to some of the poorest and most in-need people across the world has been dramatically slashed this year, led by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The new study published in the prestigious Lancet journal also pointed to recent steep aid cuts announced by the UK, France and Germany.

After reaching an all-time high of $80 billion in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, the total amount of global health aid will sink to $39 billion this year, the US-led team of researchers estimated.