Global debate on human rights, democracy held

Hub Broadcasting and Ekalopati.com have held a debate on the status of human rights and democracy in the global environment.

In the debate held in Nepal, Mohana Ansari, former member of Nepal's constitutional body National Human Rights Commission; Gauri Pradhan and Professor Kapil Shrestha, Dr Rajesh Ahiraj, Nepali Congress MP Pradeep Paudel, foreign policy expert Dinesh Khanal, Senior advocate Swagat Nepal, women's rights activist Bhavna Sharma, DP officer, public representative Hiralal Tandukar and others participated in the discussed on the serious problems of human rights violations around the world, especially in North Korea, Venezuela, Laos, Vietnam, and Cuba.

North Korea's Park Suyong, who came to Nepal to promote human rights and democracy around the world and participated in the debate, called upon all to bring justice to the people of North Korea.

The citizens of North Korea do not know about human rights and those who do know, are deprived of practicing them morally.

He also talked about his experiences while living in North Korea.

He has criticised the ruler of the country, Kim Jong-un, for his "autocratic rule" over the citizens.

Hundreds of people including poets, thinkers, opinion creators, politicians, journalists, rights workers, and others participated in this debate.