World
Reuters
Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:54 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:58 PM

Most Viewed

World

Germany's Scholz urges Israel to conclude hostage release and ceasefire

Reuters
Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:54 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 11, 2024 04:58 PM
An Israeli military jeep manoeuvres in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from Israel, August 10, 2024. REUTERS

Germany's chancellor has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that he should conclude a deal on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, a German government spokesperson said on Sunday.

Many military objectives in the fight against Hamas have been achieved while civilian casualties and human suffering in Gaza are enormous, Olaf Scholz told Netanyahu, according to a German government statement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"An end to the war in Gaza would be a decisive step towards a regional de-escalation," the spokesperson said.

Related topic:
Benjamin NetanyahuGerman Chancellor Olaf ScholzIsraelPalestine
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Gaza boys turn to football to forget, for a moment, the war

2m ago

Can nothing stop Netanyahu’s genocidal mission?

5m ago

Stop violent escalation in the West Bank

1y ago

The power of words: Nikki Haley’s call to ‘finish them’ off

2m ago
Julian Assange free

Assange is free, but are we?

1m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

মাঠে নেই পুলিশ

বাহিনীটির যেসব সদস্য থানায় যোগ দিয়েছেন, তারাও সেনা সদস্যদের সহায়তায় নৈমিত্তিক কাজগুলোই শুরু করছেন।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশকে লাঠিয়াল বাহিনীর মতো ব্যবহার করা হয়েছে: স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification