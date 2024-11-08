Germany heads for early polls

Scholz coalition collapses

Germany's conservative opposition heaped pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's crisis-hit government yesterday to allow for speedy elections by calling a confidence vote next week rather than next year.

Christian Democrats (CDU) chief Friedrich Merz made the demand after Scholz's three-party coalition imploded on Wednesday, just as the world was digesting news that Donald Trump is headed back to the White House.

Merz -- whose centre-right alliance with Bavarian sister party CSU is leading in opinion polls -- said Scholz's unhappy alliance with the Greens and the Free Democrats had "failed."