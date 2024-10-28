Georgia thrown into political turmoil after disputed vote

Georgia plunged into political turmoil yesterday after the ruling party declared victory in parliamentary elections decried by the opposition as "falsified".

The European Union had warned that Saturday's vote, seen as a crucial test of democracy in the Caucasus country, would determine Tbilisi's chances of joining the bloc.

A group of international observers said the vote was "marred by an uneven playing field, pressure and tension," while noting that election day was generally well organised.

A mission from the EU parliament meanwhile expressed concern about "democratic backsliding", saying it had seen instances of "ballot box stuffing" and the "physical assault" of observers.