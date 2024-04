Palestinians clear building rubble following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. In war-torn Gaza, 2.4 million Palestinians have struggled on under bombardment while enduring dire shortages of food, water, fuel and other basic supplies. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that at least 33,634 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 89 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,214 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.