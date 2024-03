Parachutes attached to parcels of humanitarian aid are airdropped over Gaza City on March 15, 2024, as the conflict between Israel and the palestinian Hamas movement continues. Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said today that at least 31,490 people have been killed in the territory during more than five months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The latest toll includes at least 149 deaths in the previous 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 73,439 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.