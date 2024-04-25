Gaza protests grow at US colleges

Protests against Israel filled streets in Brooklyn and escalated at universities across the United States, some of which included Jewish Passover Seders, as demonstrators demanded an end to civilian casualties in Gaza.

The growing protests follow mass arrests of demonstrators at some East Coast universities in recent days, and show a deepening dissatisfaction in the United States.

A large Brooklyn street protest reached a standoff on Tuesday evening when New York police began to arrest people over disorderly conduct, restraining those who refused to move with zip ties.