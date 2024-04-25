World
Reuters, New York
Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 01:26 AM

Most Viewed

World

Gaza protests grow at US colleges

Reuters, New York
Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 01:26 AM

Protests against Israel filled streets in Brooklyn and escalated at universities across the United States, some of which included Jewish Passover Seders, as demonstrators demanded an end to civilian casualties in Gaza.

The growing protests follow mass arrests of demonstrators at some East Coast universities in recent days, and show a deepening dissatisfaction in the United States.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A large Brooklyn street protest reached a standoff on Tuesday evening when New York police began to arrest people over disorderly conduct, restraining those who refused to move with zip ties.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

দেশে দেড় হাজার মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিংয়ে দুর্ভোগ

পাওয়ার গ্রিড কোম্পানি অব বাংলাদেশের (পিজিসিবি) ন্যাশনাল লোড ডিসপ্যাচ সেন্টারের (এনএলডিসি) রেকর্ডে দেখা যায়, বুধবার (২৪ এপ্রিল) দেশে প্রায় দেড় হাজার মেগাওয়াট লোডশেডিং হয়েছে, যা মঙ্গলবারে ছিল ১...

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শেয়ারবাজার

শেয়ারের দাম এক দিনে ৩ শতাংশের বেশি কমবে না

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification