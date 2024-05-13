World
AFP, Palestinian Territories
Mon May 13, 2024 03:10 PM
Last update on: Mon May 13, 2024 03:13 PM

Gaza officials warn health system 'hours from collapse' due to fuel shortage

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip May 6, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Hatem Khaled

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Monday that the besieged Palestinian territory's health system is "hours away" from collapse, after fighting has blocked fuel shipments through key crossings.

"We are just hours away from the collapse of the health system in the Gaza Strip due to the lack of the necessary fuel to operate generators in hospitals, ambulances, and (for vehicles to) transport staff," the ministry said in a statement.

