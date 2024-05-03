Gaza mourns death of over 140 journos in Israeli attacks

At least 141 Palestinian journalists and media professionals have been killed and 70 others injured in Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip, the government media office said yesterday. In a statement marking the World Press Freedom Day today, the media office said at least 20 journalists are still held in Israeli prisons, reports Anadolu news agency. "This is part of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation army against civilians, especially children and women in the Gaza Strip," it added. The media office held Israel and the US "fully responsible for the Israeli crimes against journalists and media professionals." It called on the international community to "protect Palestinian journalists and pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its genocidal war against journalists, civilians, children, women, and the Palestinian people." Israel has waged an unrelenting offensive on the enclave since a cross-border attack by Hamas last October. Nearly 34,600 Palestinians have since been killed amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.