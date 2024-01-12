Gaza conditions ‘indescribable’

Says WHO, urges Israel to allow UN agencies access to deliver aid within the Palestinian enclave

The World Health Organization pleaded with Israel to allow the WHO and other UN agencies access to deliver aid within the Gaza Strip, branding the humanitarian situation "indescribable".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said its teams have had to cancel six planned missions to northern Gaza since December 26 "because our requests were rejected and assurances of safe passage were not provided", while a mission planned for Wednesday was also called off.

"Delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza continues to face nearly insurmountable challenges," he told a press conference on Wednesday evening.

"Intense bombardment, restrictions on movement, fuel shortages, and interrupted communications make it impossible for WHO and our partners to reach those in need.

"We have the supplies, the teams and the plans in place. What we don't have is access.

"We call on Israel to approve requests by WHO and other partners to deliver humanitarian aid."

Tedros said only 15 hospitals in the Palestinian territory were functioning even partially, while the lack of clean water and sanitation, and overcrowded living conditions in the coastal strip were creating the ideal environment for diseases to spread, reports AFP.

"People are standing in line for hours for a small amount of water, which may not be clean, or bread, which alone is not sufficiently nutritious," he said.

Mike Ryan, WHO emergencies director, said it would be a "gargantuan" task to restore the public health system in Gaza even with a ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Al Jazeera correspondents reported explosions in front of the Al Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza. The area around the compound has come under intense fire in recent days.

Sean Casey, WHO emergency medical teams coordinator in Gaza, warned on Tuesday that Gaza cannot afford to lose more medical infrastructure.

"We cannot lose these health facilities. They absolutely must be protected. This is the last line of secondary and tertiary healthcare that Gaza has – from the north to the south, it's been dropping, hospital after hospital," he said.

At least 23,357 people have been killed and more than 59,410 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to Palestinian authorities.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's infectious disease epidemiologist expert, said the organisation detected a number of indicators – including respiratory illnesses and diarrhoea – that point to the spread of infectious diseases in Gaza.