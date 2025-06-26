Gaza ceasefire talks ‘intensified’

Says Hamas; Israeli forces kill 20 Palestinians including six aid seekers

A senior Hamas official told AFP yesterday that talks for a Gaza ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group "intensified in recent hours" with mediator countries.

"Our communications with the brother mediators in Egypt and Qatar have not stopped and have intensified in recent hours," Taher al-Nunu said, adding that the group had "not yet received any new proposals" to bring an end to the war now in its 21st month.

The development followed a statement by President Trump yesterday, expressing his belief that "great progress" was being made toward ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli fire killed at least 20 people yesterday, including six who were waiting to collect food aid in the war-ravaged Palestinian territory. Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the crowd was hit by Israeli "bullets and tank shells".