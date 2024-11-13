Gaza aid far from enough, UN warns

14 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Palestinians displaced from shelters in Beit Hanoun cross the main Salaheddine road into Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip following Israeli army evacuation orders yesterday. Photo: AFP

The UN warned yesterday that already low levels of aid trickling into Gaza had dwindled further, with the situation in the besieged north especially "catastrophic".

The warning from UNRWA, the United Nations agency supporting Palestinian refugees, came as Israel said it was opening an additional aid crossing into Gaza on the eve of a US-imposed deadline to improve humanitarian conditions in the war-ravaged territory.

Asked about whether there were signs the situation had improved ahead of yesterday's deadline, Louise Wateridge, an UNRWA emergencies officer, highlighted that "aid entering the Gaza Strip is at its lowest level in months".

Speaking to a Geneva media briefing via video-link from Gaza, Wateridge said that "the average for October was 37 trucks a day into the entire Gaza Strip... That is for 2.2 million people".

Death toll in Palestinian enclave rises to 43,665

"Children are dying. People are dying every day," she said, stressing that "people here need everything".

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defence agency said yesterday that at least 14 people were killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian territory.

Israel's military campaign has levelled much of Gaza and killed at least 43,665 Palestinians since the offensive began in October last year, Gaza health officials said.

Wateridge also said that testimonies from the north painted "an endlessly horrific" picture that was becoming "more critical" by the hour.

"Hospitals have been bombed, the doctors inform us that they have run out of blood supplies, they have run out of medicine... there are bodies in the streets," she added. No food was permitted to enter besieged northern Gaza for an entire month, Wateridge said, adding that UN requests to access the area have been repeatedly denied.