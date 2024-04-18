Full UN membership won’t help Palestinians with statehood

Says US envoy

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said yesterday she did not see a UN resolution recommending the Palestinian Authority become a full UN member helping lead to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Thomas-Greenfield made the comments at a news conference in Seoul, after being asked whether the United States was open to recognise the request by the Palestinian Authority to have full UN membership.

The Palestinian Authority is expected to push the 15-member Security Council to vote, as early as today, on a draft resolution recommending it become a full member of the world body, diplomats said.