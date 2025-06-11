French school: Pupil stabs to death teaching assistant

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday condemned "senseless... violence" after a 14-year-old pupil fatally stabbed a teaching assistant, the latest deadly incident at a school in the country.

The secondary school student was arrested after attacking the 31-year-old assistant with a knife during a bag search in Nogent in eastern France.

France has in recent years seen several attacks on teachers and pupils. In March, police started random searches for knives and other weapons concealed in school bags.

The assistant at the Francoise Dolto school in Nogent was stabbed several times shortly before 8:00 am, "as pupils were arriving for a visual inspection of their bags in the presence of the police", education officials said.