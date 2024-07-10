French parties scramble for influence

French parties sought to project strength and gather allies yesterday, with the government adrift following an election in which no one political force claimed a clear majority.

Having defied expectations to top the polls, new MPs from the left-wing New Popular Front alliance began showing up to visit their new workplaces in parliament ahead of a first session on July 18.

But the coalition of Greens, Socialists, Communists and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) is still debating over who to put forward as a potential prime minister and whether it could be open to working in a broader coalition.

Combined, the left-leaning parties' hold 193 of 577 seats in the National Assembly and are well short of the 289-seat threshold for a majority.

Nevertheless, members plan to name a potential prime minister "by the end of the week," leading LFI figure Mathilde Panot said.

In the French system, the president nominates the prime minister, who must be able to survive a confidence vote in parliament -- a tricky proposition with three closely-balanced political forces in play.

Any left-leaning government would need "broader support in the National Assembly," influential Socialist MP Boris Vallaud acknowledged in an interview with broadcaster France Inter.