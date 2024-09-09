World
AFP, Paris
Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:50 AM

Most Viewed

World

French largely satisfied with Macron’s PM choice: poll

AFP, Paris
Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 9, 2024 12:50 AM

The French are largely satisfied with the appointment of the centre-right Michel Barnier as prime minister, but believe he will not last long in his new post, a poll said yesterday.

According to the Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche, 52 percent of people polled said they were satisfied with the appointment of 73-year-old Barnier, a former foreign minister who acted as the European Union's Brexit negotiator, as head of government.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

By comparison, 53 percent of respondents approved the nomination of Barnier's predecessor, Gabriel Attal, when he was appointed PM in early January.

The poll was released after more than 100,000 left-wing demonstrators rallied across France on Saturday to protest against the nomination of Barnier as prime minister.

According to the Ifop poll, a majority of respondents see Barnier, the oldest prime minister in the history of modern France, as competent (62 percent), open to dialogue (61 percent) and likeable (60 percent).

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ভারতের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক হবে ন্যায্যতা এবং সমতার ভিত্তিতে: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

শিক্ষার্থীদের প্রশ্নের উত্তরে ভারত-বাংলদেশের দ্বিপক্ষীয় সম্পর্কের বিষয়ে বর্তমান সরকারের দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি তুলে ধরেন ড. ইউনূস।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারের অবস্থান স্পষ্ট, মব জাস্টিস হতে দেওয়া যাবে না: মাহফুজ আলম

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification