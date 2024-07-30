French fibre optic cables hit by ‘sabotage’

World
AFP, Paris
Tue Jul 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 12:00 AM

Fibre-optic cables in several parts of France have been "sabotaged", police said yesterday, three days after the rail system was hit by attacks that halted trains across the country.

Friday's disruption on the rail network came as Paris celebrated the opening of the Olympic Games, and wrecked the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of people.

Police said the cables of several telecoms operators had been sabotaged in six areas of France overnight from Sunday into yesterday but Paris was not affected.

AFP confirmed with major carriers including Free and SFR that they had been affected, although no major disruptions had yet been reported.

"It's vandalism," said Nicolas Chatin, spokesman for SFR, one of France's four biggest operators.

