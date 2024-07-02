French far-right win a ‘lesson’ for ‘progressives’

Says UK’s Labour leader Starmer

The far-right victory in the first round of France's general election is a sign for politicians to better respond to disaffected voters, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer said yesterday.

Starmer's centre-left party is firm favourite to seize power at the UK general election on Thursday, bucking the trend of a rightwards shift in Europe and elsewhere, and making him prime minister.

"The lesson I take from (the National Rally victory) is that we need to address the everyday concerns of so many people," he said as the UK election campaign entered its final few days.

"We have to take that head on and we have to show both Thursday in the United Kingdom and across Europe and the world that only progressives have the answers to the challenges that are facing us in this country and across Europe," he said.

"We have to make that progressive cause but we have to, in making that, understand why it is... that people do feel disaffected with politics," he added.