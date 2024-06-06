‘Free me from govt’

Says Fadnavis after BJP’s poor show in Maharashtra

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis yesterday offered to step down as Maharashtra deputy chief minister taking moral responsibility for the party's poor showing in Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The BJP, which had 23 members in the last Lok Sabha, could manage to in only 9 this time around.

Fadnavis urged the party's top leadership to free him from the state government so that he could work for the party.

"I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me from the responsibility of the government," Fadnavis said. The Maharashtra deputy chief minister claimed that the BJP-led NDA got more votes in Mumbai but there was consolidation of votes against the party which resulted in loss of seats.