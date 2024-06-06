World
TNN, New Delhi
Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:33 AM

Most Viewed

World

‘Free me from govt’

Says Fadnavis after BJP’s poor show in Maharashtra
TNN, New Delhi
Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 6, 2024 12:33 AM

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis yesterday offered to step down as Maharashtra deputy chief minister taking moral responsibility for the party's poor showing in Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The BJP, which had 23 members in the last Lok Sabha, could manage to in only 9 this time around.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Fadnavis urged the party's top leadership to free him from the state government so that he could work for the party.

"I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me from the responsibility of the government," Fadnavis said. The Maharashtra deputy chief minister claimed that the BJP-led NDA got more votes in Mumbai but there was consolidation of votes against the party which resulted in loss of seats.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মালয়েশিয়ায় কর্মী পাঠাতে ব্যর্থতায় দায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

মালয়েশিয়ায় শ্রমিক পাঠাতে সরকার বিশেষ ফ্লাইট চালু করেছিল উল্লেখ করে প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, ‘বিশেষ ফ্লাইট, অন্যান্য ফ্লাইটের সঙ্গে সংযুক্ত করে সবাইকে পাঠানো হয়েছে। কিন্তু অনেকেই বাদ পড়ে গেছে। বাদ পড়ার...

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশের কোনো সরকারি হাসপাতাল ও ল্যাবের আন্তর্জাতিক সনদ নেই: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification