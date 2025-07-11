World
AFP, Lagos
Fri Jul 11, 2025
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 12:29 AM

Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent: report

The four richest Africans are wealthier than about half of the continent's 750 million people, anti-poverty charity Oxfam said in a report published yesterday, warning widening inequality was hampering democracy.

Oxfam named only Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, the continent's richest man, in its report. But according to Forbes, the top four are rounded out by South Africans Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer, along with Egyptian businessman Nassef Sawiris.

Over the past five years, African billionaires have seen their wealth soar by 56 percent, with the richest among them recording even higher gains, Oxfam said.

Nearly half of the top 50 most unequal countries in the world are also on the continent, according to the report.

