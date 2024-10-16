Four migrants dead, 27 rescued off the Greek island of Kos

World
Photo: Collected

Greece rescued 27 migrants and recovered the bodies of four dead people after their boat sank close to the island of Kos, the Greek coast guard said on Tuesday night.

Three coast guard ships along with a commercial vessel searched for more people in the area, the agency said.

Greece was at the frontline of a migrant crisis in 2015 where more than 1 million people, mostly Syrian refugees, crossed from Turkey to the European country by sea.

