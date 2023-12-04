World
Catholic Mass

Four killed in bomb attack in Philippines

At least four people were killed and dozens wounded in a bomb attack on a Catholic mass in the insurgency-plagued southern Philippines yesterday, with President Ferdinand Marcos blaming "foreign terrorists". The blast happened during a morning service at Mindanao State University's gymnasium in Marawi, the country's largest Muslim city. Police Lieutenant General Emmanuel Peralta said four people were killed and around 50 wounded in the blast that was caused by an improvised explosive device.

