Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in J&K

Six others injured

Four Indian soldiers were killed and at least six others were wounded in gun battles with militants in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state, a senior police officer said yesterday.

The officer, who was not authorised to speak to the media, said fighting broke out after militants ambushed an army convoy in the Malhar area of Jammu.

This is the latest incident in an uptick of attacks in the disputed territory.

On Sunday, two soldiers and six suspected militants were killed in two separate gun battles in villages in the Kulgam district, police said.

India and Pakistan both claim Muslim-majority Kashmir in full and have fought three wars for control of the Himalayan region.

Rebel groups have waged an insurgency since 1989, demanding independence for the territory or its merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels.