Former Pak PM Imran Khan arbitrarily detained

Says UN panel

A panel of UN experts has determined that the detention of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was arbitrary and a violation of international law, calling for him to be released "immediately".

In an opinion published Monday, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention raised concerns about multiple cases brought against Khan since he was ousted in April 2022.

It found that his depravation of liberty was "arbitrary" and violated several international laws and norms.

Khan's "detention had no legal basis and appears to have been intended to disqualify him from running for political office", the working group said.

"Thus, from the outset, that prosecution was not grounded in law and was reportedly instrumentalised for a political purpose," it said in the opinion, which was dated March 25 and made public Monday.

The working group, made up of five independent experts whose opinions are not binding but carry reputational weight, called on Pakistan's government to "take the steps necessary to remedy the situation".

"The appropriate remedy would be to release Mr. Khan immediately and accord him an enforceable right to compensation and other reparations, in accordance with international law," it added.

The experts also called on Pakistan's government to ensure "a full and independent investigation of the circumstances surrounding the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of Mr. Khan, and to take appropriate measures against those responsible for the violation of his rights".