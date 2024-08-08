Former ‘IS bride’ loses citizenship removal appeal bid

A woman stripped of her British citizenship after leaving the country as a teenager to marry an Islamic State group fighter lost a bid yesterday to take her case to the UK's top court.

Shamima Begum, 24, had hoped to challenge an earlier ruling in which she lost an appeal against the removal of her citizenship.

But UK Supreme Court justices said she could not appeal again following her defeat at the Court of Appeal in February.

The justices found that her proposed grounds for appeal "do not raise an arguable point of law".

Begum, whose family is of Bangladeshi origin, was 15 years old when she left her east London home for Syria with two school friends in 2015.

While there, she married an IS fighter and had three children, none of whom survived. She said she was left stateless in February 2019 when Britain's then-interior minister revoked her citizenship on national security grounds after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp.