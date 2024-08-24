Floods in Tripura displace tens of thousands

Death toll rises to 23; Gomti river still above danger mark

Soldiers in lifeboats ferried people to safety in India's northeastern state of Tripura yesterday after heavy rain triggered floods and landslides, forcing more than 65,000 people from their homes and killing 23, authorities said.

Television images showed army personnel manning the rescue craft, while cars and buses were marooned in streets of knee-deep water, and disaster management officials said four days of incessant rain had swelled rivers.

"As of this morning, most rivers are flowing below the critical mark," said one of them, Suman Deb, although the intensity of the rain had reduced since Thursday night.

"However, the river Gomti still continues to flow above the danger mark," Deb said, referring to the state's main river, which flows through the district of Comilla in neighbouring Bangladesh to empty into the Bay of Bengal.

The displaced have gathered in 450 camps, the officials said, with a total of about 1.7 million affected, along with extensive damage to infrastructure, crops and livestock.

Most deaths were caused by landslides, though some followed the collapse of mud walls and drowning, another official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.