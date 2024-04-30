Floods kill 42 in central Kenya

At least 42 people have been killed in floods in central Kenya's Mai Mahiu area after a dam burst early yesterday, and the number of deaths could rise, police said. Pictures posted on the X accounts of Kenyan media, Kenya Red Cross and the highway authorities showed scenes of the aftermath of the flooding, with broken trees and at least one car stuck among logs and mud. "We have so far recovered 42 bodies, which include 17 minors, following the early morning incident where a dam burst its banks in Kijabe area," Naivasha police commander Stephen Kirui told reporters.