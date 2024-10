Men run next to a car covered with mud on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain. Photo: AFP

Floods triggered by torrential rains in Spain's eastern Valencia region has left 51 people dead, rescue services said today.

"First toll carried out by the different security and emergency forces: provisional number of dead victims at 51 people," the regional emergency services wrote on X, adding that bodies were being identified.