An aircraft takes off to join the U.S.-led coalition to conduct air strikes against military targets in Yemen, aimed at the Iran-backed Houthi militia that has been targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, from an undisclosed location, in this handout picture released on January 12, 2024. Photo: Reuters

American and British air strikes on targets in rebel-held Yemen killed five people and wounded six, the Iran-backed Huthi forces said on Friday.

"The raids led to the death of five martyrs and the injury of six others from our armed forces," Huthi military spokesman Yahya Saree wrote on X.