Reuters, Johannesburg
Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Feb 1, 2024 12:29 AM

Five countries confirm they are joining BRICS

Says South Africa
Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have confirmed they are joining the BRICS bloc after being invited last year, South Africa's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said yesterday.

The five countries were extended invitations along with Argentina at a summit in August in Johannesburg to join the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. Members say the move would help reshuffle a world order they view as outdated.

Argentina has since declined the invitation to join.  "Argentina has written to indicate that they will not act on this successful application...." Pandor said.

