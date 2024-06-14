Fire erupts on ship after attack off Yemen

A merchant ship caught fire after being attacked off Yemen, a British maritime security agency said yesterday, following months of attacks in the area by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The ship was hit by "two unknown projectiles, which has resulted in a fire on board", said the navy-run United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors security incidents.

According to security firm Ambrey, the ship was hit by a missile in the Gulf of Aden, south of war-torn Yemen.