Finland hardens Nato’s northern frontier

At a shooting range 10 miles from the Russian border, Finnish army reservist Janne Latto opened the trunk of his car and unpacked a small surveillance drone and controller, equipment he sees as vital for any future conflict with Finland's neighbour.

Since the invasion of Ukraine prompted Helsinki to join Nato two years ago, tensions reminiscent of the Cold War have resurfaced along the forested 1,340-km frontier, Europe's longest with Russia.

The Nordic nation is beefing up an already-sizeable reservist force and will host a new command for Nato, whose members meet in the Hague on June 24 for an annual summit.

Still under construction, an imposing barbed-wire-topped fence now dominates a once-bustling section of the border, closed by Finland after it accused Russia of weaponising migration. Shopping malls and restaurants that buzzed with Russian visitors have fallen quiet.

Kyiv's June 1 attack on Russia's strategic bomber fleet, including at the Olenya airfield near northern Finland, brought the war in Ukraine closer to home.

For this story, Reuters spoke to a dozen people in Finland's border region, where the emerging divisions have left some unable to visit relatives and caused economic losses. Others supported the measures, citing a need to prepare for and deter future conflict.

At the shooting range, near the lakeside town of Lappeenranta, some 100 miles from Russia's second city, St Petersburg, Latto, 47, said the Lauritsala Reservists were training with three drones including the Parrot Anafi surveillance vehicle.