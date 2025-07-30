Fighting halts amid shaky ceasefire

Military commanders hold talks; border residents begin returning home

Koon Kantho, 68, collects items from her house destroyed during Cambodia’s artillery attacks, in Sisaket province, Thailand, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

A shaky ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia appeared to be holding yesterday, as military commanders met despite Bangkok's allegations the truce had been breached with overnight skirmishes.

Following peace talks in Malaysia on Monday, both sides agreed an unconditional ceasefire would start at midnight to end fighting over a smattering of ancient temples in disputed zones along their 800-kilometre (500-mile) border.

Yesterday, the Thai military said Cambodian troops "had launched armed attacks into several areas" in "a clear attempt to undermine mutual trust", but said clashes later stopped.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata insisted there had been "no armed clashes against each other in any regions", reports AFP.

However, both sides said morning meetings between rival military commanders along the border -- scheduled as part of the pact -- had gone ahead.

Thailand's army said three meetings on the frontier had seen senior officers agree to de-escalation measures including "a halt on troop reinforcements or movements that could lead to misunderstandings".

But a foreign affairs spokeswoman for Bangkok's border crisis centre, Maratee Nalita Andamo, warned yesterday afternoon: "In this moment, in the early days of the ceasefire, the situation is still fragile".

As calm returned to their disputed border, displaced residents began to trickle back home, reports Reuters.

Cambodian leader Hun Manet and Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai shook hands over the ceasefire deal Monday at peace talks hosted by Malaysia and attended by delegates from the United States and China.

"I saw photos of the two leaders shaking hands," said 32-year-old pharmacy worker Kittisak Sukwilai in the Thai city of Surin.

"I just hope it's not just a photo op with fake smiles -- and that those hands aren't actually preparing to stab each other in the back."

In Cambodia's Samraong city -- 20 kilometres from the frontier -- an AFP journalist said the sound of blasts stopped in the 30 minutes leading up to midnight, with the lull continuing until midday.