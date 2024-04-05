World
Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 5, 2024 12:06 AM

POST-COUP MYANMAR

Fighters target military in drone attacks on capital

Opponents of army rule in Myanmar said yesterday they carried out drone attacks on two military targets in its capital Naypyitaw, attacks which, if confirmed, would be a major blow to the image of a junta struggling to govern.

The National Unity Government (NUG), an alliance of anti-junta groups formed to challenge military rule in the wake of a 2021 coup, announced coordinated drone attacks on two military installations, but provided no details on the drones or weapons used, or whether the targets sustained any damage.

"The synchronized drone operations were simultaneously executed against Naypyitaw, targeting both the headquarters of the terrorist military and Alar Air Base," the NUG said in a statement. "Preliminary reports suggest there were casualties."

