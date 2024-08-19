Fed up with stunt riders, people throw scooters off flyover

An agitated crowd threw two scooters off a flyover near Bengaluru. The reason? - Some people were caught performing stunts on the busy flyover, disturbing the commuters.

The incident happened on August 15 when some people were performing dangerous stunts on a flyover in Nelamangala town near Bengaluru on their two-wheelers.

The commuters, angry over this, decided to take matters in their own hands and threw two scooters off the flyover onto the road below as several motorists witnessed the scene.

Those performing stunts on the flyover however managed to flee the spot.

After the video of the incident went viral, the Bengaluru police took note of the incident and registered several cases.

Around 34 cases have been filed by the Bengaluru police against 36 people including both - those performing stunts and those who threw the scooters off - for putting public safety at risk.

