Farm worker dies after immigration raid

AFP, Camarillo
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:46 AM

Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:46 AM

A farm worker has died after being injured during a raid by US immigration agents on a legal cannabis farm in California, his family said on Saturday.

Raids on agricultural sites Thursday resulted in the arrests of 200 undocumented migrants, as part of US President Donald Trump's wide-ranging anti-immigration crackdown, and clashes between law enforcement officials and protesters.

The farm worker's family had started a page on the fundraising platform GoFundMe to help support his relatives in Mexico. On Saturday, the page posted an update to say he had "passed away."

Trump campaigned for the presidency on a harsh anti-immigration platform, likening undocumented migrants to "animals" and "monsters".

