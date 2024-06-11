Far right surges in EU vote

Macron calls snap elections in France

The snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron after Sunday's bruising loss to the far-right in European Parliament elections will be France's most fateful legislative vote in decades, its finance minister said yesterday.

Macron's shock decision amounts to a roll of the dice on his political future and that of France. It immediately sent the euro down, also hitting French stocks and government bonds.

The June 30 and July 7 ballot could, for the first time, hand a great deal of power to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN), if they can transform their rising popularity into a win at home too - where the vote would also be about trust that it could run a major European government.

If the eurosceptic, anti-immigration RN did score a majority, Macron would remain president for three more years and continue to be in charge of defence and foreign policy, reports Reuters.

But he would lose the power to set the domestic agenda, ranging from economic policy to security and immigration, reports Reuters.

Germany will not hold a snap election despite calls for Olaf Scholz to step aside after his ruling coalition's dismal performance in the EU election, a spokesman for the chancellor said yesterday.

"The regular election date is next autumn (2025). And that's what we plan to do," Scholz's spokesman told a government press conference.