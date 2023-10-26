Family of Al Jazeera journalist killed in Israeli strike, network says

Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh mourns over the body of one of his children who was killed along with his wife and daughter in an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat camp, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah on the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday. AFP

Al Jazeera said the wife, son and daughter of one of its correspondents in Gaza were killed on Wednesday night in an Israeli air strike that the Hamas-run enclave's health ministry said killed at least 25 people.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike, which Al Jazeera said hit an area in Gaza's central Nuseirat refugee camp.

Al Jazeera said the correspondent, Wael al-Dahdouh, had moved his family to Nuseirat from their home in northern Gaza after Israel warned residents to move south ahead of an expected Israeli ground assault against Hamas militants.

Other members of Dahdouh's family were killed in the strike, Al Jazeera said. The network did not accuse Israel of targeting his family.

Al Jazeera broadcast live footage of Dahdouh crying as he saw his family members laying lifeless in hospital.