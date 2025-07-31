F-35 fighter jet crashes in California, ABC News reports

An F-35 fighter jet crashed near Naval Air Station Lemoore in central California, the US Navy said on Wednesday.

"The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," a statement from NAS Lemoore said.

No further details on the crash were provided. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the statement said.

US defense contractor Lockheed Martin LMT.N, the maker of F-35 fighter jets did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.