Extreme heat scorches SE Asia

Extreme heat scorched parts of South and Southeast Asia yesterday, prompting schools across the Philippines to suspend classes and heat warnings in the Thai capital. The high temperatures were recorded just a day after the United Nations said Asia was the region that suffered the most disasters from climate and weather hazards in 2023, with floods and storms the chief causes of casualties and economic losses. Extensive scientific research has found climate change is causing heatwaves to become longer, more frequent and more intense. "It's so hot you can't breathe," said Erlin Tumaron, 60, who works at a Philippine seaside resort in Cavite province, south of Manila, where the heat index reached 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.